Sabbath worship services: Get ready for the Vatican's new world order & unity of fallen churches

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR church). His website is www.ssremnant.org. His email is [email protected].
On Sabbath, January 17, 2026, pastor Craig spoke about examining ourselves in anticipation of the ten kings, including Donald Trump, the king of kingdom #1, who is making his moves to please the Vatican’s pope and the Vatican’s lust for world domination and control.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Website: www.ssremnant.org
Email: [email protected]