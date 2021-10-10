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Orchestrated Noise Harassment (Fire Department)
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92 views • October 10, 2021
As a target of organized harassment (sometimes referred to as gang stalking) I am constantly subjected to various forms of physical and psychological harassment. Some of these things include police, fire-trucks and other first responders such as paramedics, following me around continually wherever I go and arriving at my precise location to continually blare their sirens. I have captured extensive video evidence of these incidents which involve harassing me while I am at work and attempting to do my job.
This clip was taken shortly after 5:00 AM, approximately a month ago, and you will notice that no one else is in the area. All else is quiet. Yet, out of nowhere, a fire truck abruptly shows up at my precise location blaring its siren. This was while I was completing my final rounds of exterior patrols at my job.
This clip was taken shortly after 5:00 AM, approximately a month ago, and you will notice that no one else is in the area. All else is quiet. Yet, out of nowhere, a fire truck abruptly shows up at my precise location blaring its siren. This was while I was completing my final rounds of exterior patrols at my job.
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