Lawyer Who Knows Paul Hastings Well Exposes Luc as a Total Villain

https://gnews.org/articles/600621
摘要：12/12/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 23: A lawyer who shares the same floor with Paul Hastings LLP told us that Luc was a total villain who tried to avoid the law to enrich himself by some means in his work. And if anyone dares to speak against Paul Hastings, they will target and track those individuals.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.