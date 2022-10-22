Create New Account
The Time For Appeasement Is Over
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

The GOP’s Choices:

* Join the hard left.

* Be attacked by the hard left.


The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Kari Lake — is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 21 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314158321112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314156837112

Keywords
laura ingrahamdonald trumpliberalismmike pencemitt romneyleftismcivilitymobbingtargetingben sassetriggeringappeasementkari lakeglenn youngkinderangement syndrome

