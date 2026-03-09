Streamed live 3/8/26

Dr. SHIVA® LIVE: Workers Anti-War Summit. Mobilization Against Trump-Netanyahu Regime.





In this presentation, join Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, for a critical Workers Anti-War Summit.





Tonight, we move beyond cheap talk and toward decisive action. The Working People of America and the world gain nothing from the Zionist War on Iran. While the Billionaires win, We The People lose. It is time to mobilize against the Trump-Netanyahu Regime and the systems of Power, Profit, and Control that thrive on perpetual conflict. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-wor...





Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com





To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.





RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.





Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.





Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.





To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.





Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.





Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA





e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva

Transcript