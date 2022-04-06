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Crazy World
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38 views • April 06, 2022
Archer has plenty of questions and a few statements too.
Is everything going to work out great or terribly?
Are there competent people with good intentions running things?
Is acquiescence compliance?
Biden wants to prosecute war criminals! Yes I agree!
The Robert Waggoner interview on the Conscious Resistance Network can be seen here: https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7/23-robert-waggoner-lucid-dreaming-of:5?r=Qymq9Vk2SgZKWnkCcSYTgH6ZeDc6V2jq
WTF! It’s illegal to feed homeless people in some cities!
Why do we have privately run for profit prisons?
Hospital employees all wear surgical masks! And they want me to think they know what they’re doing!
Julian Assange is imprisoned for exposing war crimes!
After Skool video with Ram Dass is here: https://odysee.com/@AfterSkool:7/how-to-keep-your-heart-open-in-hell-ram:2
Please follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out on upcoming videos.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
Is everything going to work out great or terribly?
Are there competent people with good intentions running things?
Is acquiescence compliance?
Biden wants to prosecute war criminals! Yes I agree!
The Robert Waggoner interview on the Conscious Resistance Network can be seen here: https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7/23-robert-waggoner-lucid-dreaming-of:5?r=Qymq9Vk2SgZKWnkCcSYTgH6ZeDc6V2jq
WTF! It’s illegal to feed homeless people in some cities!
Why do we have privately run for profit prisons?
Hospital employees all wear surgical masks! And they want me to think they know what they’re doing!
Julian Assange is imprisoned for exposing war crimes!
After Skool video with Ram Dass is here: https://odysee.com/@AfterSkool:7/how-to-keep-your-heart-open-in-hell-ram:2
Please follow/subscribe to this channel so you don’t miss out on upcoming videos.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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