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How the Galactic Light Alliance help humanity to remove the control forces and build a new financial system [Chinese subtitle] 戈登·大衛森談光之銀河聯盟如何幫助地球迎來正面轉變和建立新金融體系
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71 views • February 09, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： 〈The Galactic Earth Light Alliance - Gordon Asher Davidson on TJBS〉，頻道「Bernard Alvarez」，2016年10月22日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMTk_xWmzZk
原影片出處： 〈The Galactic Earth Light Alliance - Gordon Asher Davidson on TJBS〉，頻道「Bernard Alvarez」，2016年10月22日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMTk_xWmzZk
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