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The truth will come out, 200 000 died from the jab Dr Sherri Tenpenny
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1481 views • August 24, 2021
The truth will come out over this mass murder, be the resistance saveusnow.org.uk Dr Sherri Tenpenny
It is not 45 000 dead it is alleged that the number is higher than 100K who died within a week after getting the jab
It is not 45 000 dead it is alleged that the number is higher than 100K who died within a week after getting the jab
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