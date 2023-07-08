Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is RFK Jnr the Strong Leader that America Needs Right Now?
channel image
NZ Will Remember
6 Subscribers
22 views
Published Saturday

It appears that RFK Jr may not be the strong leader that America needs. In fact he seems to lack a spine when challenged and fails to take responsibility for his actions... 

Steve Bannon interviews Tiffany Justice of Mom's For Liberty. Their mission: "Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government." A worthy cause If I've ever heard one.

Watch this short highlight video and you decide if RFK Jr is the man that you want to lead America. The first part of the video is an introduction On Mom's For Liberty and their goals, with the discussion on RFK Jnr starting at around the 02:30 mark.

FULL VIDEO: Tiffany Justice: RFK Jr.’s Turns Back On Mom's For Liberty; 'We Need Strong Leaders In America'
Watch on Rumble 🔗📺 https://rumble.com/v2yqznm-tiffany-justice-rfk-jr.s-turns-back-on-moms-for-liberty-we-need-strong-lead.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
Keywords
rfkstevebannonrfkjnrbannonswarroommonsforliberty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket