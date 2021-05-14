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Lockdown in Switzerland & Austria - Steve & Claire Share their stories on RUMBLE. See links below
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30 views • May 14, 2021
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https://rumble.com/ve4ft1-lockdown-in...
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Unfortunately, I cannot share all my content on YouTube if certain words are used by my guests or myself as I get strikes or videos pulled down. I look forward to seeing you on RUMBLE.
Steve and Claire share the horrific lockdown experiences happening in Switzerland and Austria.
Due to the content, I cannot upload to YouTube - I have had continuous strikes and removal of videos.
https://rumble.com/ve4ft1-lockdown-in...
Please Subscribe to my New Channel on RUMBLE. Thank you :0
Unfortunately, I cannot share all my content on YouTube if certain words are used by my guests or myself as I get strikes or videos pulled down. I look forward to seeing you on RUMBLE.
Steve and Claire share the horrific lockdown experiences happening in Switzerland and Austria.
Due to the content, I cannot upload to YouTube - I have had continuous strikes and removal of videos.
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