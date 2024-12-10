Former CIA director: We need to kill Iranians & Russians, covertly & blow up Assad's offices - Mike Morell on Charlie Rose, clip Aug 8, 2016

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA director Mike Morell We need to kill Iranians & Russians, covertly & blow up Assad's offices - Charlie Rose, clip Aug 8, 2016.
⚡️⚡️"We need to kill #Iranians and #Russians, but do it covertly"
"I want to blow up Assad's offices in the middle of the night"
Former CIA director Mike Morell shows the true terrorist nature of the #CIA
We need to make the Iranians and Russians pay a price in Syria.
Former CIA Director Mike Morrell on US foreign policy in Syria in an interview on Charlie Rose:
We make them pay the price by killing Russians?
Yes.
Killing Iranians?
Yes.... Covertly.