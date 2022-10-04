Create New Account
GRAPHENE OXIDE RAIN #04 HEAVY LOOKING WATERS
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

(world orders review)================

GRAPHENE OXIDE RAIN #04 HEAVY WATERS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/b4e6zHkuRxaa/ [SHARE]

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(source) Graphene Oxide Rain [1OcmWqyNXV0] YT

Discovered and discussed by Russ Brown in a recent video.

================

HEAVY METAL SKIES & GRAPHENE RAINS ? (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hmqxd7nAVDcv/

================

GRAPHENE RAIN #01 (AGUA DE LA LLUVIA)

SELF-ASSEMBLY in STUNNING RELIEF

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cYPQG6HcDxnT/

GRAPHENE RAIN #02 GRAPHENE OXIDE IN RAINWATER AFTER CHEMTRAILS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqcaBGvuqJdc/

GRAPHENE RAIN #03 GRAFENO EN EL 'AGUA DE LLUVIA'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5PeY9Zy5jU7/

================

COVID 'VACCINES' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOPULATION + NEURO-MODULATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/

26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT

https://www.bitchute.com/vid

There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !

#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

