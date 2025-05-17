Melbourne Freedom Rally 17 May 2025 - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two parts of the speeches in the Bourke Street Mall this Saturday. This one is shorter for those pressed for time. There are always new things to glean from each speech. They remind passers-by of the encroaching evil, but also about positive ways to get through it, especially from the mass poisoning that has been perpetrated on us over the past five years. We know that God wins this one. There is a golden age to come. Brace yourself.