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Where does the buck stop in major news media? The Boards of Directors of these companies are ultimately responsible for the multitude of false and misleading news and commentary masquerading as “journalism” over the past four years–a stream of calculated misinformation that has culminated in what may be one of the most corrupt presidential elections in US history.
Source : http://memoryholeblog.org/2020/12/08/lords-of-fake-news-and-election-fraud-video/