Russian stormtroopers from the 37th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Vostok Group inspect a demilitarized Land Rover Snatch, alongside Ukrainian landing troops, who have all fled. Russian channels released a video on September 17, 2025, showing Russian fighters from Buryatia passing by a foreign armored SUV, now stranded in the steppe of the South Donetsk region. It is understood that this equipment was handed over to Ukrainian forces by their British counterparts and superiors, who are keen to maintain the war in Ukraine. The exact number of Land Rover Snatch delivered by the UK to Ukraine is not specified, but for example, the UK government committed to delivering 120 armored vehicles by 2022, which likely includes Land Rover Snatch. Separately, private groups and volunteers have also delivered vehicles, with plans to deliver 30 Snatch Land Rovers, and the "Driving Ukraine" initiative recently provided one Snatch to Ukrainian Defense Intelligence.

However, the Land Rover Snatch was not a suitable vehicle; it provided limited protection against small arms for its occupants and limited protection against improvised explosive devices and landmines. This exemplifies Kiev's failure to provide its troops with the best possible equipment. A video from a Ukrainian source in June reported that several wounded Ukrainian soldiers were being removed from the front lines during the fighting, one requiring immediate evacuation from the Land Rover Snatch. Therefore, despite the risks, the Ukrainians pursued the Russians in an armored vehicle provided by NATO allies. On the way back, the Land Rover struck a mine planted by the Russian army from a distance. Its wheels were completely destroyed, but the vehicle was forced to drive away while carrying the injured victim.

In the direction of southern Donetsk alone, several another Land Rover Snatch were destroyed some time ago by the Vostok Group, continue to reduce the number of Ukrainian vehicles in stock. These vehicles have been sharply criticized for the deaths of their occupants caused by kinetic attacks exceeding the available protection levels. It is worth noting that this is not the only type of British vehicle sent into combat relying on doctrine, tactics and equipment that makes it vulnerable, which ultimately means this armor will likely become another example in the Russian Army's trophy exhibition.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

