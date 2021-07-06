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What's the Harm in Supporting a Persons Right to Remain Homeless?
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44 views • July 06, 2021
Insisting that others clean up after you and pay for the trauma that you create is surely NOT an act of love but is both immoral and wicked. More often than not, the destruction caused by homelessness has an enormous negative impact on good, law abiding citizens and the environment. Not only is it unloving, but accommodating such behavior is teaching irresponsibility. In this video Brian suggests that supporting a person’s right to remain homeless is unloving to society, to our environment, and to the homeless themselves.
Learn more: http://www.grantspassmission.org
References:
Baylor Institute Case Study:
https://www.baylorisr.org/wp-content/uploads/ISR-Homeless-FINAL-01092017-web.pdf
Fecal Bacteria In California’s Waterways Increases With Homeless Crisis:
https://californiahealthline.org/news/fecal-bacteria-in-californias-waterways-increases-with-homeless-crisis/
LA Times: Fire-prone brush is no place for homeless people to camp:
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-09-25/editorial-fire-prone-brush-is-no-place-for-homeless-people-to-camp
Amid dry conditions, fires tied to Portland's homeless camps up 130% in last year:
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/homeless/fires-tied-to-portland-homeless-camps-up-in-last-year/283-ff9339bb-6914-4330-8653-524f8a1508c3#:~:text=Homeless-,Amid%20dry%20conditions%2C%20fires%20tied%20to%20Portland's%20homeless%20camps%20up,to%20homeless%20camps%20this%20month.&text=PORTLAND%2C%20Ore.,sky%20in%20Northwest%20Portland%20Tuesday
Preventing and Controlling Emerging and Reemerging Transmissible Diseases in the Homeless:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2603102/
ASU: The Problem of Homeless Encampments:
https://popcenter.asu.edu/content/homeless-encampments-0
Learn more: http://www.grantspassmission.org
References:
Baylor Institute Case Study:
https://www.baylorisr.org/wp-content/uploads/ISR-Homeless-FINAL-01092017-web.pdf
Fecal Bacteria In California’s Waterways Increases With Homeless Crisis:
https://californiahealthline.org/news/fecal-bacteria-in-californias-waterways-increases-with-homeless-crisis/
LA Times: Fire-prone brush is no place for homeless people to camp:
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-09-25/editorial-fire-prone-brush-is-no-place-for-homeless-people-to-camp
Amid dry conditions, fires tied to Portland's homeless camps up 130% in last year:
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/homeless/fires-tied-to-portland-homeless-camps-up-in-last-year/283-ff9339bb-6914-4330-8653-524f8a1508c3#:~:text=Homeless-,Amid%20dry%20conditions%2C%20fires%20tied%20to%20Portland's%20homeless%20camps%20up,to%20homeless%20camps%20this%20month.&text=PORTLAND%2C%20Ore.,sky%20in%20Northwest%20Portland%20Tuesday
Preventing and Controlling Emerging and Reemerging Transmissible Diseases in the Homeless:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2603102/
ASU: The Problem of Homeless Encampments:
https://popcenter.asu.edu/content/homeless-encampments-0
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