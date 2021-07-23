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Technocracy Editor-in-Chief Patrick Wood
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15 views • July 23, 2021
Rachael chats with the Editor-in-chief of Technocracy News and Trends, Patrick Wood. Mr. Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, which has been ramped up to the 2030 Agenda and the history of Technocracy.
He is the author of the book Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation and co-author of the now fairly famous Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II with the late Antony C. Sutton.
Patrick Wood says that he is an economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.
contact Patrick Wood at www.technocracy.news
He is the author of the book Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation and co-author of the now fairly famous Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II with the late Antony C. Sutton.
Patrick Wood says that he is an economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.
contact Patrick Wood at www.technocracy.news
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