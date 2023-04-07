Around 4:00 am, Israeli Warplanes Bombed open areas in the vicinity of Qulaila village and Rashidieh Refugee Camp, without causing any casualties.

- Around 4:00 am, Israeli warplanes bombed open areas in the vicinity of Qulaila village and Rashidieh camp, without causing any casualties.

- IDF Spokesperson said that the Israeli army attacked Hamas targets in southern Lebanon.

- The Zionist security establishment decided to target Hamas positions in Gaza and Lebanon.

- Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other factions continue to fire rockets from the Gaza Strip, despite the wide scale bombardment on the Gaza.

The Zionist entity obviously wants a limited confrontation with the resistance, but any miscalculation may take the region into an open confrontation.

The Resistance Axis made it clear that any aggression on Al-Aqsa won't go without retaliation and the whole Axis is ready to engage as necessary.