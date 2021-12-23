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Exclusive: J6 Prisoner Call-In, America's Heroes Targeted By FB-Lie
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100 views • December 23, 2021
If you’re able to celebrate Christmas with your family, cherish the moment. Because on Saturday, there will be families who are apart, because they have family members rotting as political prisoners in the Biden gulag. Today, we want to speak to one of those political prisoners. Jeremy Brown won’t be seeing his five daughters this Christmas because he’s being detained in Pinellas County jail, without bail, over a misdemeanor charge. Jeremy Brown joins us.
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
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