Fauci Causes the Arrests of Chinese Whistleblowers, Who Is Covering Up for Him?

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In the June 3, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Guo revealed that Fauci’s emails directly led to the arrest of whistleblowers in mainland China and his case is likely to bring out more people in the scientific community who colluded with the Chinese Communist Party. Mr. Guo also revealed that there were high-level officials in the United States who covered it up for Fauci.