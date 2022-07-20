US To Create Strategic Reserves and Bring Back Key Productions To Reduce Reliance on China

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https://gnews.org/post/pwnv4551
07/11/2022 Congressman Michael Waltz: US congress directs the Defense Department in the most recent defense bill to create a strategic reserve of some key minerals, and discusses bring back key production capabilities back to the US to reduce the reliance on China