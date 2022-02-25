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Australia Stands Federal Parliament the Focal Point - Stop the Mandates
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114 views • February 25, 2022
Del Bigtree talks with Australian Vaccine-Risks Network Inc, Meryl Dorey, and also Lawyer Julian Gillespie taking the fight to the Federal Court.
To date reported deaths from Covid-19 vaccines in Australia are in excess of 720 within the first 12 months of being rolled out. Until they were, Australia used to average only 4.57 deaths per year from all of the other 21+ vaccines administered annually via over 15 million doses.
That’s over 720 versus 4.57 .. are you starting to see the problem?
Credit The Highwire and the Australian Vaccine-Risks Network
thehighwire.com
avn.org.au
To date reported deaths from Covid-19 vaccines in Australia are in excess of 720 within the first 12 months of being rolled out. Until they were, Australia used to average only 4.57 deaths per year from all of the other 21+ vaccines administered annually via over 15 million doses.
That’s over 720 versus 4.57 .. are you starting to see the problem?
Credit The Highwire and the Australian Vaccine-Risks Network
thehighwire.com
avn.org.au
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