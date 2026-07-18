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Weeding Through the Hype on Peptides ~ Facts & Fiction on Peptides ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion we will talk about Del's coming back from the "freedom Fest", and the good news for (An Inconvenient Study), that he has to bring to the table. We will also talk about and earthquake in Venezuela and the search and rescue operations taking place with Steve Stepcevic and Byron Rodgers. In the Jaxen Report we talk on a mother in brazil being imprisoned for homeschooling their child along with talk on the progress of the MAHA movement and the Covid injury law suits. In addition, we will also be talking about peptides and whether or not they are good for you. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 485: THE PEPTIDE DIVIDE: HYPE, HOPE & HARD TRUTHS.


References:

- E485: THE HIGHWIRE: THE PEPTIDE DIVIDE: HYPE, HOPE & HARD TRUTHS

  https://rumble.com/v7ctpci-episode-485-the-peptide-divide-hype-hope-and-hard-truths.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

  https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

  https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

  https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu


Keywords
censorshipsciencecdctrustvaccinetruthpharmamedicalstudytyrannybigdisinformationmandatestheanhopeanddividehard19hypepeptidescovidinconvenient
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