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Both parts of Del Bigtree's interview of Alex Jones on The Highwire.
Hashtags: #alexjones #infowars #highwire #censorship #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: alexjones infowars highwire censorship tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: alexjones, infowars, highwire, censorship, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AnBpklWGjSYo/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Real-Alex-Jones---FULL-INTERVIEW---The-Highwire---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1kswl3-the-real-alex-jones-full-interview-the-highwire-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/fETF7tV
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/ab01e700-11c7-410b-89f7-e8a083101e95
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/dg9TIEJco7Kxixk
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=ca87e6b740d5c307b1d458d200ae2653f4ef93c4d87485074273fc1dadcb9c08&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#