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Why I use the true name of Messiah Yahushua
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31 views • June 02, 2021
Only one name was exalted above all names, and given under heaven whereby we must be saved.
For there is no other name that can save. Just the name father Yahweh gave his son. Not the false, 15th century pagan name that man replaced his true name with.
For there is no other name that can save. Just the name father Yahweh gave his son. Not the false, 15th century pagan name that man replaced his true name with.
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