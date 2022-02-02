Hypothyroidism & Your Health with Dr. Thierry Hertoghe

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Join Dr. Hotze with special guest and hormone/nutritional expert, Dr. Thierry Hertoghe as they discuss Hypothyroidism and a Prevention Protocol for overall health. Learn about simple lifestyle changes and vitamins you can incorporate into your daily life!
For more information on Dr. Hertoghe, visit his website at https://www.hertoghe.eu/en/.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/