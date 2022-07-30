The Butterfly Has Flown from the Cocoon of Prison – Alfred Schaefer is Free

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On July 29, 2022 Alfred Schaefer and his sister Monika Schaefer joined me for this Truth and Justice for Germans Society (TJGS) video. Alfred was freed one month ago after serving four years in prison in Germany for the non-violent expression of his research on WW II history. Monika is the President of the TJGS and I am on the Board.
TJGS website: https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
TJGS video playlist: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XHv3PYV9g75B/
Monika Schaefer's website: https://freespeechmonika.com/