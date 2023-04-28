Quest for Glory IV - Shadows of Darkness (1993, PC)

Quest for Glory IV - Shadows of Darkness is an adventure game/RPG hybrid developed and published by Sierra On-Line.

After the events in the third game, you once again get teleported to a different place. You end up in a cave full of rotting skeletons and hideous installations. Upon leaving the cave, you find out you are in the land of Mordawia. Mordawia lies in a valley surrounded by high mountains, and the only road out of the valley is blocked by a swamp now. The few people leaving here live in fear of the creatures roaming at night. You come across the traces of a strange cult, and the new inhabitants of the formerly deserted castle are also very strange...

The game is a point-and-click adventure with RPG elements. You choose a character out of three classes (there is also a fourth class to choose from if you import your character from the previous game), fighter, thief and wizard. The choice of your class has influence on some puzzles. For example, a fighter might simply break up a lock, while the thief will pick the lock and the wizard will use a spell. Using your skills will improve them over time.

The game has a time and day/night cycle. Characters can be at different places depending on the time, house might be closed, etc. At night, more dangerous creatures will be around outside.

The game offers two options on how to play fights. You can either directly control your character in an action-oriented way, attacking, blocking, jumping, casting etc., or you can choose to let the CPU carry out the fight, only adjusting some parameters like aggressiveness, defence etc.