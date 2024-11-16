Alex Jones Screams “Bitcoin Conquered The WORLD” As Banksters Lutnick & Bessent Circle Trump. Financial Chaos Is Coming - What Does This Mean For YOU? Live Exclusive W/ Metals Expert Paul Stone!

Talk to a CMG expert about gold and silver today! Go to www.colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





“What we have surrounding Donald Trump is a multiple personality disorder”

~ Catherine Austin Fitts





Indeed, it is VERY difficult to make sense of the somewhat schizophrenic appointments made by Donald Trump in recent days. Analysts are scratching their heads as Trump staffs up with unlikely picks ranging from neocon, war-hawk Marco Rubio as Secretary of State to the highly unpredictable and morally questionable Matt Gaetz as Attorney General.





In a fascinating Black Box interview, financial analyst Catherine Austin Fitts explains the frenzied power posturing happening NOW and what that means for the nation. Trump has 1,000 very important positions to fill and those positions will impact 10,000 more positions which will CLEARLY signal the direction this nation will take.





According to Catherine it is UNCLEAR whether or not Donald Trump is serious about draining the swamp.





What is very clear, is that a MAJOR financial manipulation is coming and all signs are pointing to Bitcoin being used by the banking cartel in an attempt to bail out the petro-dollar, steal trillions from regular people and maintain the 100 year Ponzi scheme.





There is NO better person to talk to today than current and metals expert Paul Stone. Sober analysis and conscientious planning will be the key to our survival in the next 24 months!





Shannon’s Top Headlines November 14, 2024





DOGE? Not So Fast:

https://www.technocracy.news/technocrats-musk-and-vivek-ramaswamy-to-head-department-of-government-efficiency/





BRACE YOURSELF - Here Comes The Trump Sponsored Carbon Market:

https://www.technocracy.news/brace-yourself-here-comes-the-trump-sponsored-carbon-market/





Make Money Free Again. By Ron Paul:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ron-paul-make-money-free-again





Why Roger Ver Deserves A Presidential Pardon. By Aaron Day

https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/why-roger-ver-deserves-presidential-pardon





Can Trump Save The Dollar? By Paul Stone:

https://thepaulstone.substack.com/p/maga-please-thank-you-but-mga





Black Box Interview W/ Catherine Austin Fitts:

https://tube2.solari.com/videos/ex-top-official-catherine-austin-fitts-inside-trumps-victory-rfk-jr-and-the-deep-state/





SJ Show Notes





