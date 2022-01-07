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Massive Amsterdam Protest - Ickonic - HD Quality
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42 views • January 07, 2022
Massive Amsterdam protest: Ickonic producer and film-maker Christianne van Wijk was among the great people of the Netherlands who were first abused by the fascist lunatics of the Dutch Riot Squad, but then it withdrew in the face of every age and walk of life saying ENOUGH! You’ll Never Walk Alone now an anthem of the protest movement – and you never will – Come on people WE CAN DO THIS
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61d2ab61f5b5f04c11cc1cf0
Mirrored from https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61d2ab61f5b5f04c11cc1cf0
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