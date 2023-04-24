In 2004 the CCP planted a husband and wife team at the University of Colorado and began influencing people and dealing with the elite as they were the target of espionage activities for the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2f7uc0e155
2004年中共安插了一个夫妻团队进入科罗拉多大学，开始影响人们，与精英们打交道，因为他们是间谍活动的目标，为中国共产党服务。
In 2004 the CCP planted a husband and wife team at the University of Colorado and began influencing people and dealing with the elite as they were the target of espionage activities for the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang @mosenglish @moschinese #bioweapon #ccpinfiltration
