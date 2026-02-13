Biopsy triggers metastasis (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When a body cannot anymore get rid of malignant cells via its IgG1 and IgG3 antibodies, it encapsulates them into a tumor. Piercing it is the best way to spread the malignant cells everywhere in the body. It is not entirely negative. It paves the way for Big Pharma to make huge profit with its useless but expensive chemotherapy "treatments".