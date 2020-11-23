CERN, AQC, and New Age Religion | Apocalypse and the End Times

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Points to note:
0:00 Intro
2:18 Patch's educational background and research on the hadron collider
7:32 Science's connection to the occult and how it fits with end times
13:42 The Beast System and Adiabatic Quantum Computing (AQC)
23:35 Closing thoughts and encouragement
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IK147OJO2k8&;list=PLKipdniiKnUJx7RHoN9gNo6N4ygcMb_XA&index=13
GOD TV