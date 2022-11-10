Mirror. Source

Cardiac Issues Surge: Medical Board Tries To DESTROY Cardiologist For Exposing Covid 19 Vax Injuries https://rumble.com/v1t1fzi-cardiac-issues-surge-medical-board-tries-to-destroy-cardiologist-for-exposi.html





Quote: "Big Pharma is attacking doctors who spread the TRUTH! Dr. Peter McCullough joins to detail how the C-19 injections cause myocarditis, and how the American Board of Internal Medicine is trying to shut him down! Big Pharma is taking away his certifications and career, in order to hide the truth! Don't miss out! EXCLUSIVE EARLY PREMIER! Be the first to watch 'Died Suddenly' on November 21st, 5 p.m. ET by signing up and joining the Stew Crew at: https://www.stewpeters.com/ Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/ Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans! Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order. http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters Magnesium is a Miracle Mineral, support the The Stew Peters Show and Don't Miss out on this Black Friday Special: Use Promocode STEWPETERS10 for an ADDITIONAL 10% Off. http://bioptimizers.com/stewpeters Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD! CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: http://earthechofoods.com/stew Trying to lose weight? It starts with your gut health. Get your metabolism back in order, cleanse with this protocol: https://gutcleanseprotocol.com/stew In order to be Stew’s stronger soldier, you need to be well rested. Buy comfortable sheets, slippers, and pillows at https://www.MyPillow.com/stew use promo code STEW for major discounts! Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products visit: https://Vaccine-Police.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/ Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r