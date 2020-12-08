BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Antidepressants. My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do.
Kiparis
Kiparis
15 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • December 08, 2020
If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Although antidepressants were once reserved for the mentally disturbed, today it is difficult to find someone who has not taken one.
In fact, these drugs have become such a part of life for many people that “life without them” is simply unimaginable.
Prescribed for everything from learning and behavioral problems,
bedwetting, juvenile delinquency, aggression, criminality, drug addiction and smoking, to handling the fears and problems of our elderly, antidepressants are among the most widely prescribed drugs on Earth, with 44 million worldwide currently on them.
But for many, taking antidepressants comes at a severe cost.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered its strongest “black box” warning to alert parents that antidepressants can cause suicidal thoughts and feelings in children under 18.
But children are not the only ones experiencing these thoughts while on antidepressants.
A 2005 Norwegian study determined that patients of all ages
taking a type of antidepressant known as an SSRI* were seven
times more likely to commit suicide than those taking sugar pills.
Most shockingly, these drugs have also proven to be ineffective.
A study published in the prestigious British Medical Journal found that
antidepressants are no more effective than a sugar pill and do not
reduce depression.
“The bottom line,” its lead author stated, “is that we really don’t have any good evidence that these drugs work.”
Unlike medical drugs, which commonly may prevent or cure disease
or improve health, psychiatric drugs are only designed to suppress
symptoms that return once the drug wears off.
Meanwhile, physical illnesses that may be causing the symptoms go unrecognized and may get worse.
Like illicit drugs, these drugs provide no more than a temporary escape from problems, unwanted behavior or unpleasant emotions. If you are taking these drugs, you may experience a “rebound effect” where your original mental symptoms come back even worse once you begin withdrawing.
Medical experts point out that this is the drug effect, not your “mental illness.”
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html

Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html

Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html

CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Keywords
adhdmilitaryptsdbraineducationdepressionmedicinemedicationdoctordisorderanxietydrugmentalprescriptionpsychologyaddpsychiatristbipolarpsychologistmongering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Laura Harris
ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

Coco Somers
Could an ancient fermented superfood be the answer to spike protein damage?

Could an ancient fermented superfood be the answer to spike protein damage?

Willow Tohi
Meta-Analysis Ranks Yoga First for Sleep; Lead Over Walking Is Not Statistically Conclusive

Meta-Analysis Ranks Yoga First for Sleep; Lead Over Walking Is Not Statistically Conclusive

Morgan S. Verity
Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Links Lower Brain Choline to Anxiety Disorders

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy