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Antidepressants. My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do.
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36 views • December 08, 2020
If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Although antidepressants were once reserved for the mentally disturbed, today it is difficult to find someone who has not taken one.
In fact, these drugs have become such a part of life for many people that “life without them” is simply unimaginable.
Prescribed for everything from learning and behavioral problems,
bedwetting, juvenile delinquency, aggression, criminality, drug addiction and smoking, to handling the fears and problems of our elderly, antidepressants are among the most widely prescribed drugs on Earth, with 44 million worldwide currently on them.
But for many, taking antidepressants comes at a severe cost.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered its strongest “black box” warning to alert parents that antidepressants can cause suicidal thoughts and feelings in children under 18.
But children are not the only ones experiencing these thoughts while on antidepressants.
A 2005 Norwegian study determined that patients of all ages
taking a type of antidepressant known as an SSRI* were seven
times more likely to commit suicide than those taking sugar pills.
Most shockingly, these drugs have also proven to be ineffective.
A study published in the prestigious British Medical Journal found that
antidepressants are no more effective than a sugar pill and do not
reduce depression.
“The bottom line,” its lead author stated, “is that we really don’t have any good evidence that these drugs work.”
Unlike medical drugs, which commonly may prevent or cure disease
or improve health, psychiatric drugs are only designed to suppress
symptoms that return once the drug wears off.
Meanwhile, physical illnesses that may be causing the symptoms go unrecognized and may get worse.
Like illicit drugs, these drugs provide no more than a temporary escape from problems, unwanted behavior or unpleasant emotions. If you are taking these drugs, you may experience a “rebound effect” where your original mental symptoms come back even worse once you begin withdrawing.
Medical experts point out that this is the drug effect, not your “mental illness.”
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Although antidepressants were once reserved for the mentally disturbed, today it is difficult to find someone who has not taken one.
In fact, these drugs have become such a part of life for many people that “life without them” is simply unimaginable.
Prescribed for everything from learning and behavioral problems,
bedwetting, juvenile delinquency, aggression, criminality, drug addiction and smoking, to handling the fears and problems of our elderly, antidepressants are among the most widely prescribed drugs on Earth, with 44 million worldwide currently on them.
But for many, taking antidepressants comes at a severe cost.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered its strongest “black box” warning to alert parents that antidepressants can cause suicidal thoughts and feelings in children under 18.
But children are not the only ones experiencing these thoughts while on antidepressants.
A 2005 Norwegian study determined that patients of all ages
taking a type of antidepressant known as an SSRI* were seven
times more likely to commit suicide than those taking sugar pills.
Most shockingly, these drugs have also proven to be ineffective.
A study published in the prestigious British Medical Journal found that
antidepressants are no more effective than a sugar pill and do not
reduce depression.
“The bottom line,” its lead author stated, “is that we really don’t have any good evidence that these drugs work.”
Unlike medical drugs, which commonly may prevent or cure disease
or improve health, psychiatric drugs are only designed to suppress
symptoms that return once the drug wears off.
Meanwhile, physical illnesses that may be causing the symptoms go unrecognized and may get worse.
Like illicit drugs, these drugs provide no more than a temporary escape from problems, unwanted behavior or unpleasant emotions. If you are taking these drugs, you may experience a “rebound effect” where your original mental symptoms come back even worse once you begin withdrawing.
Medical experts point out that this is the drug effect, not your “mental illness.”
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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