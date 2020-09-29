3 Item To Invest In For If SHTF - Relationships

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Relationships are the #3 item to invest in for if SHTF. This is a great investment to make even if it never does happen. In this video I break down what I mean by investing in relationships. Relationships are key to being able to move forward in life.