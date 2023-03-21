BEYOND THE RESET: THE LIVING HELL OF THE UNVAXED (OLEG KUZNETSOV - 2023)





MIRROR SOURCE, You are encouraged to follow/support/credit the original content creator, if you see fit:

⫸3D Epix Inc⫷ https://www.youtube.com/@3depixIncorporated/

🎬 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs

CREDITS TO:

⫸Towards The Light⫷ https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7





A 3D animated short film about not too distant but a dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture, and green agenda. Everything, that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for humanity.

Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab.





If you'd like to support my work, you can become my Patron at https://patreon.com/3depix