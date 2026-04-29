BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'We’re not done yet' - Bibi brags & vows to continue war in Lebanon 🤬
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1382 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 3 days ago

'We’re not done yet' — Bibi vows to continue war in Lebanon

💬 “We are operating within the security zone, south and north of the Litani River, in Baqa, in northern Lebanon,” he bragged, as Israel openly violates the ceasefire in the so-called “security zone.”

☠️ US-backed, Israeli-delivered.

Adding: 

🚨🦠 US National Institutes of Health dumps top COVID scientist

Ralph Baric, of the University of North Carolina (UNC), has been removed from all NIH grants and placed on leave by UNC amid stunning new allegations, the RealClearInvestigations news outlet reports.

👉 Baric has been accused of collaborating closely with Wuhan Institute of Virology in China for years.

A senior HHS official, in turn, accused the UNC of being complicit in starting the COVID pandemic six years ago.

💬 "Baric designed the gun, but the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger," the HHC official argued.

🤔 A campaign to conceal Baric’s ties to COVID pandemic in place?

Adding, from 'The Atlantic' :

Is Pentagon hiding intel from Trump?

JD Vance has been privately questioning whether the Defense Department is painting too rosy a picture of the war in Iran, The Atlantic reports.

👉 The US vice president is worried that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon are concealing the grim reality of US munition depletion and Iran's unexhausted resources from Donald Trump.

Intelligence reports indicate that Iran still has two‑thirds of its air force, most of its missile launch capacity, and the majority of its small, fast attack boats—capable of mining the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting shipping.  

📊 Meanwhile, the US is running low on interceptors and offensive systems  like Tomahawk missiles.  

 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Parlatore corrects record after Crow questioning: Navy commander denies mischaracterizations of Pentagon role

Willow Tohi
Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of &#8220;real possibility&#8221; of apocalypse

Putin personally oversees nuclear arsenal as Russia warns of “real possibility” of apocalypse

Willow Tohi
Trump Says U.S. Has &#8216;Already Won&#8217; Iran War but Seeks &#8216;Bigger Margin&#8217;

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Already Won’ Iran War but Seeks ‘Bigger Margin’

Garrison Vance
Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Japan’s Coal and Nuclear Expansion Poses Risk to Renewable Energy Growth, Report Claims

Edison Reed
China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

China tightens grip on rare earth minerals, escalating global supply chain tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Trump Signs Homeland Security Funding Bill, Ending 76-Day Shutdown

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy