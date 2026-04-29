'We’re not done yet' - Bibi brags & vows to continue war in Lebanon 🤬

'We’re not done yet' — Bibi vows to continue war in Lebanon

💬 “We are operating within the security zone, south and north of the Litani River, in Baqa, in northern Lebanon,” he bragged, as Israel openly violates the ceasefire in the so-called “security zone.”

☠️ US-backed, Israeli-delivered.

Adding:

🚨🦠 US National Institutes of Health dumps top COVID scientist

Ralph Baric, of the University of North Carolina (UNC), has been removed from all NIH grants and placed on leave by UNC amid stunning new allegations, the RealClearInvestigations news outlet reports.

👉 Baric has been accused of collaborating closely with Wuhan Institute of Virology in China for years.

A senior HHS official, in turn, accused the UNC of being complicit in starting the COVID pandemic six years ago.

💬 "Baric designed the gun, but the Chinese built it, and then they pulled the trigger," the HHC official argued.

🤔 A campaign to conceal Baric’s ties to COVID pandemic in place?

Adding, from 'The Atlantic' :

Is Pentagon hiding intel from Trump?

JD Vance has been privately questioning whether the Defense Department is painting too rosy a picture of the war in Iran, The Atlantic reports.

👉 The US vice president is worried that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon are concealing the grim reality of US munition depletion and Iran's unexhausted resources from Donald Trump.

Intelligence reports indicate that Iran still has two‑thirds of its air force, most of its missile launch capacity, and the majority of its small, fast attack boats—capable of mining the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting shipping.

📊 Meanwhile, the US is running low on interceptors and offensive systems like Tomahawk missiles.

@geopolitics_prime