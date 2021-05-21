© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 ON 1 WITH DOUG FORCE AND KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • May 21, 2021
The Myth is Canada host Doug Force interviews members of the Canadian freedom movement to learn what made them "get off the couch" and become activists. Kevin J. Johnston is the right man for the job. He pulls no punches and won't waste your time with any form of political correctness.
As a former comedian, radio talk show host, private investigator and now an investigative journalist, Johnston is well known to Canadian politicians. His world-wide audience of more than 5 million people know and trust him for his biting social and political commentary.
For more, check out his bio and more at the Kevin J. Johnston Official Site and Store.
As a former comedian, radio talk show host, private investigator and now an investigative journalist, Johnston is well known to Canadian politicians. His world-wide audience of more than 5 million people know and trust him for his biting social and political commentary.
For more, check out his bio and more at the Kevin J. Johnston Official Site and Store.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.