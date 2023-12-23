The walking vaccinators & google the mis-information zhar

In this discussion I want to talk about the vaccine super-spreaders and google's campaign to demonize anyone who is unvaccinated to coerce them into compliance, just like the nazi tried to do with the jews. I also want to share the high wire episode 351 war on words, in my sharing of this video will be the jaxsen report along with dell bigtree's interviews.
Tips to detox from Vaccine Spreaders
- Star Anise seed tea (nattokinase: the enzyme in Star Anise) desolves the covid 19 vaccine spike protein.
- Heavy metal detox: (cilantro, broccoli, wild berries, lemon, spirulina, Chlorella, Garlic, beets, artichokes, tumeric, and ginger)
- Immune system defense: curcumin, vitamin c and d, capsicum (hot peppers), bromelin (pine apple, Papahua, etc.), Selenium, silver, tumeric, etc.
References:
- Spike Protein Detox Guide
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
- Degradative Effect of Nattokinase on Spike Protein of SARS-CoV-2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36080170/
- Spike Protein and Other Protocols from the David Wolfe BestEver Newsletter August 26 2021
https://www.padrak.com/coronavirus/Spike%20Protein%20and%20Other%20Protocols%20from%20the%20David%20Wolfe%20BestEver%20Newsletter%20August%2026%202021%208.26.21.pdf
- Summary of the Spike Protein Protocol - by David Wolfe
https://tryblue.org/blogs/news/summary-of-the-spike-protein-protocol
- The high wire episode 351
https://rumble.com/v42ktk2-episode-351-war-of-the-words.html
- 10 Foods That Naturally Detox Heavy Metals in Your Body
https://blog.paleohacks.com/foods-detox-heavy-metals/
