Cuba's food ration book: example of total control





Cuba headed by a communist government served as a good example to show what the future will look like, if a globalist-collectivist government takes over. How it was introduced: After the revolutionaries took over and played the role of heroes, they transformed the country into a prison, taking direct control of food production. They constantly repeated the phrase, "We need to all make more sacrifices for the revolution," over and over for decades. The government's task was blame shifting and keeping their ideological dream alive, but people can't eat dreams. Food was scarce, people often went without meat for days, the staple diet was rice and beans in moderation. Some wanted out, but "for the sake of the revolution" they were told to stay (or else). Despite using a ration system for 60 years, their revolutionary leaders don't want to lose control and stop it, nor is it easy after 3 generations, for the indoctrinated population to imagine life without it.





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