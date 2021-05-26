Devin Nunes: RELEASE THE TAPES!!! Jan. 6 US Capitol Assault

RELEASE THE TAPES! — Rep. Devin Nunes Says Democrats Won’t Release Tapes from Jan. 6 US Capitol Assault – Why Is That?



Kelly asked Rep. Nunes about the Capitol Hill riot and the American left comparing it to the 9-11 attack when Islamists killed 3,000 Americans.



Devin Nunes told Greg Kelly it was ridiculous and that the Democrats will not release video tapes to the Republican lawmakers from January 6th inside the US Capitol.



Rep. Devin Nunes: Tell me how many people actually carried a hammer, broke windows, or aided and abetted those people that destroyed federal property? Why won’t you show us the videotapes? Republicans have yet to see the videotapes of what happened on January 6. Why are they not showing us the videotapes and why don’t we know who broke the windows and damaged public property? Because I tell you, I am all for those people who broke windows to going to jail for a long time. But what I’m not for is for people sitting in jail, like I understand, there is very few people reporting on this right now, but what I understand there are people who are sitting in jail right now who are having their due process rights violated. I talked to a lot of people who said, “Hey, we didn’t even know we couldn’t be in the Capitol.”