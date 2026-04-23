RT News - April 23 2026 2PM GMT

April 23, 2026

rt.com





Finland makes a move to lift it's long standing ban on hosting nuclear weapons on it's territory. Helsinki justifies the action by saying it will strengthen the collective defense of the NATO bloc. Our correspondent Marina Kosareva breaks it all down for us shortly. Ukrainian soldiers are facing dire conditions on the front. As the nations's conscription officers continue their violent campaign, a man is thrown off the roof after a failed attempt to send him to the battlefield. Iran says revenues from the first tolls on vessels crossing the Hormuz Strait have been deposited into Tehran's Central Bank. That's despite Donald Trump's threats to intercept any and all ships that pay a fee to the Islamic Republic. After Israel kills a Lebanese journalist and wounds another, fury erupts in Lebanon - while the IDF justifies the strike, claiming it targeted 'terrorists'.





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