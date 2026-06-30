A Miracle of God=We Are Going Home Family 4-5 JULY RAPTURE CANCELS THE WORLD CUP_THE EXODUS ENDS. #christian #jesus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCUvo2dspKQ

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Kathy's Supernatural Meeting with Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdZDkFtQHeA
Incredible Prophetic Vision - We Are Going Home Soon!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNUl4YUYrnk
When I saw Jesus Christ in my dreams, Jesus Christ looks exactly like the newest picture of the Shroud of Turin, Immanuel.