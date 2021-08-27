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Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 - A global pandemic exit exercise (copy) / Szimuláció: Biscamp 2. nap - Globális világjárványból való kilépési gyakorlat (másolat)
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20 views • August 27, 2021
(2021.08.21)
This is the second day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
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Ez a második napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
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Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legyszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
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Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
This is the second day the multy-day simulation called "Basiscamp", the simulation of a shadow cabinet assembled after the fictitious resignation of the federal government.
--
Ez a második napja a "Basiscamp" nevű többnapos szimulációnak, amely a szövetségi kormány fiktív lemondása után összeállított árnyékkabinet szimulációja.
--
Please share this message far and wide.
Kérjük, ossza meg ezt az üzenetet a lehető legyszélesebb körben.
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
--
Simulation: Biscamp Day 1 https://youtu.be/N1eMLY5WFrU?t=2122
Simulation: Biscamp Day 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEG_7iWdOcE https://www.facebook.com/events/154555006819827
Breaking: New German government radically changes course! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7L4ofNfRZ0
Simulation: BaisCamp Day 3 https://youtu.be/PdaogWIJMqY https://www.facebook.com/events/1255857864837833
Simulation: Basiscamp Day 4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvOFgzhfBoI
Simulation: BasisCamp Day 5 https://youtu.be/wlkYoZDGGAY https://www.facebook.com/events/573630303995697
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