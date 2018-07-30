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7/30/18 #FIRETORNADO TRUMP to IRAN: "NO Conditions: I Will Talk to ANYBODY!" #OCCUPYPEACE
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16 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/30/18 President Trump said to day he will speak with President Rouhani of Iran at any time with no pre-conditons. Peace could be breaking out across the Deep State held territories of the world, Freedom lovers!
Please check out Gerald Celente's #OCCUPYPEACE proposal for reorganizing our troops returning from abroad for peacetime skilled labor:
https://trendsresearch.com/trends-journal/
Please visit Deborah Tavares excellent research website for the latest in the fight against DE weaponry and the Agenda 2030 policies being forced upon the people in Northern California and elsewhere:
http://stopthecrime.net/
Please support the great work of Mynameismud! He has sponsored You Are Free TV with his amazing glycee MAGA prints to be raffled off to our patreons!
Instagram: @mynameismud_1984
for his merch on Redbubble: @mud-pilled
https://www.patreon.com/mynameismud_1984
The raffle will be happening the eve of August 1! If you become a patron of YAFTV by 8/1, you will be entered in the raffle to win the print featured in my Q+Trump series from last week. I will be showing the print on my video tomorrow once again.
If you would like to donate to YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (donations only, not a personal email)
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Patreon raffle to commence in a few days! Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
7/30/18 President Trump said to day he will speak with President Rouhani of Iran at any time with no pre-conditons. Peace could be breaking out across the Deep State held territories of the world, Freedom lovers!
Please check out Gerald Celente's #OCCUPYPEACE proposal for reorganizing our troops returning from abroad for peacetime skilled labor:
https://trendsresearch.com/trends-journal/
Please visit Deborah Tavares excellent research website for the latest in the fight against DE weaponry and the Agenda 2030 policies being forced upon the people in Northern California and elsewhere:
http://stopthecrime.net/
Please support the great work of Mynameismud! He has sponsored You Are Free TV with his amazing glycee MAGA prints to be raffled off to our patreons!
Instagram: @mynameismud_1984
for his merch on Redbubble: @mud-pilled
https://www.patreon.com/mynameismud_1984
The raffle will be happening the eve of August 1! If you become a patron of YAFTV by 8/1, you will be entered in the raffle to win the print featured in my Q+Trump series from last week. I will be showing the print on my video tomorrow once again.
If you would like to donate to YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (donations only, not a personal email)
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Patreon raffle to commence in a few days! Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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