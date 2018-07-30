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7/30/18 #FIRETORNADO TRUMP to IRAN: "NO Conditions: I Will Talk to ANYBODY!" #OCCUPYPEACE
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
7/30/18 President Trump said to day he will speak with President Rouhani of Iran at any time with no pre-conditons. Peace could be breaking out across the Deep State held territories of the world, Freedom lovers!

Please check out Gerald Celente's #OCCUPYPEACE proposal for reorganizing our troops returning from abroad for peacetime skilled labor:
https://trendsresearch.com/trends-journal/

Please visit Deborah Tavares excellent research website for the latest in the fight against DE weaponry and the Agenda 2030 policies being forced upon the people in Northern California and elsewhere:
http://stopthecrime.net/

Please support the great work of Mynameismud! He has sponsored You Are Free TV with his amazing glycee MAGA prints to be raffled off to our patreons!
Instagram: @mynameismud_1984
for his merch on Redbubble: @mud-pilled
https://www.patreon.com/mynameismud_1984

The raffle will be happening the eve of August 1! If you become a patron of YAFTV by 8/1, you will be entered in the raffle to win the print featured in my Q+Trump series from last week. I will be showing the print on my video tomorrow once again.

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Patreon raffle to commence in a few days! Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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