If Biden makes THIS climate executive order, it could affect EVERY aspect of your life

Glenn Beck
August 1, 2023
Congress is debating whether to ask President Biden to declare a national state of emergency over the climate ... because it's hot outside. Financial expert Carol Roth joins Glenn to congratulate the Democrats on discovering summer and explain what a national climate emergency would allow them to do. This executive order could give the government even more levers of central planning for EVERY aspect of your life. Plus, Carol explains why global elites like John Kerry are now talking about reforming agriculture and our food supply.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLaXTunS0Tc
