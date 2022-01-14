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Hillbilly Horror News COVID Edition
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30 views • January 14, 2022
Short video on the central role of Hillbilly Horror News -- frightening, ostensibly real stories about the menace posed by hillbillies, rednecks, "poor white trash," crackers and other negative stereotypes of rural, almost always white people -- in the misleading COVID pandemic "news" using the false Oklahoma rural hospitals overloaded by ivermectin overdoses preventing treatment of gunshot victims in hyper-violent rural Oklahoma as an example.
References:
https://www.kxmx.com/post/ivermectin-overdose-not-an-issue-at-sallisaw-emergency-room-or-hospital
https://tatumreport.com/claims-ivermectin-overdoses-debunked-oklahoma-hospital/
https://kfor.com/news/local/patients-overdosing-on-ivermectin-backing-up-rural-oklahoma-hospitals-ambulances/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/associated-press-adds-embarrassing-correction-to-article-claiming-70-of-calls-to-mississippi-poison-control-were-about-ivermectin-ingestion
BIRD GROUP Ivermectin Site: https://bird-group.org/
FDA Ivermectin: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19
https://www.newsweek.com/patients-overdosing-ivermectin-are-clogging-oklahoma-ers-doctor-1625631
US Census: America a Nation of Small Towns
https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2020/05/america-a-nation-of-small-towns.html
New York Times Swine Flu Fiasco Article: https://www.nytimes.com/1976/12/21/archives/swine-flu-fiasco.html
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/provincetown-sees-progress-containing-covid-outbreak/2454317/
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###
References:
https://www.kxmx.com/post/ivermectin-overdose-not-an-issue-at-sallisaw-emergency-room-or-hospital
https://tatumreport.com/claims-ivermectin-overdoses-debunked-oklahoma-hospital/
https://kfor.com/news/local/patients-overdosing-on-ivermectin-backing-up-rural-oklahoma-hospitals-ambulances/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/associated-press-adds-embarrassing-correction-to-article-claiming-70-of-calls-to-mississippi-poison-control-were-about-ivermectin-ingestion
BIRD GROUP Ivermectin Site: https://bird-group.org/
FDA Ivermectin: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19
https://www.newsweek.com/patients-overdosing-ivermectin-are-clogging-oklahoma-ers-doctor-1625631
US Census: America a Nation of Small Towns
https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2020/05/america-a-nation-of-small-towns.html
New York Times Swine Flu Fiasco Article: https://www.nytimes.com/1976/12/21/archives/swine-flu-fiasco.html
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/provincetown-sees-progress-containing-covid-outbreak/2454317/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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