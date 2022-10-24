Can remote-controlled people become a reality? | 24-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23955

With the following
contribution, Kla.tv follows Dr. Vernon Coleman's call to distribute his short
speech in German version as well. Dr. Coleman wrote two highly explosive books
on scientific experiments back in the seventies, which are largely unknown to
today's generation. Anyone who listens attentively to what he has to say will
find it hard to shake off the impression that the impossible could happen in
our day just the same...
