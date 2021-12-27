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What is Medication Spellbinding? Simple Truths in Psychiatry Video #3
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1929 views • December 27, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Dec 1, 2012. This video had 83,535 views and 2k likes.
"What is Medication Spellbinding?" is 3rd in psychiatrist Peter Breggin's video series: Simple Truths in Psychiatry
"What is Medication Spellbinding?" is 3rd in psychiatrist Peter Breggin's video series: Simple Truths in Psychiatry
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